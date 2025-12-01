Cyclone Ditwah: India sends 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka

India has sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the island nation.



At least 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo, after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction, Al Jazeera reported.



In an update on Sunday, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said nearly 400 people remain missing and warned that more heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah are expected across the island nation in the coming days.



According to an official release, "in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November 2025 to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka."

