Cyclone Arnab: Schools shut in 10 Andhra districts, six Odisha districts announce closures

The closures cover East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram districts. Most districts have declared holidays for October 27 and 28, while Anakapalli has ordered schools to remain closed until October 29. The orders apply to schools under all managements in the affected districts.

School authorities have also been directed to hand over keys if their buildings are identified for use as cyclone shelters.

In Odisha, educational institutions in six southern districts have been ordered to close as a precaution against heavy rainfall and strong winds. The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

The state government had initially announced closures in five districts, with schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres scheduled to remain shut on October 28 and 29. Subsequent district-level orders have extended precautions in some areas. Rayagada and Nabarangpur have announced closures for October 27 and 28, while Koraput has ordered a three-day closure from October 27 to 29. Students and parents should follow the latest orders issued by their respective district administrations.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has also ordered all schools across the Union Territory to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27. The order applies irrespective of school management or affiliation, but does not provide a holiday for school staff.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that Cyclone Arnab could cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28. Wind speeds are expected to reach 115-125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph.