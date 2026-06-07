Delhi Minister Ashish Sood calls cycling a win for health and the environment

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Sunday announced plans to organise large-scale Yoga Day events across Janakpuri and extend support to local sports clubs, while leading a cycle rally to promote fitness and environmental awareness.
Participating in the "Pedal the Beat - Sunday on Cycle" campaign in Janakpuri, Sood urged residents, particularly the youth, to adopt cycling and other physical activities as part of their daily routine.
The rally, which included residents, fitness enthusiasts, women and senior citizens, began from SKV, A-Block, and concluded at CM Shri School in Janakpuri, according to a statement.
Sood told participants that cycling promotes a healthy lifestyle and reduces pollution and fuel consumption.
He said the campaign aligns with the broader objective of encouraging fitness and sustainable living.
The minister said extensive programmes would be organised for the International Day of Yoga on June 21 and appealed to residents to participate in large numbers.
He also encouraged youngsters to form sports clubs, assuring them of government support for sports equipment and activities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.