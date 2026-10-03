Cybersecurity Tools Every Student Should Know: From password managers to network security

As students spend more time online for classes, applications, assignments, payments and social media, basic cybersecurity is becoming an essential digital skill. Here are some tools that can help students protect their accounts, devices and academic work

For students, cybersecurity can often seem like something that belongs to banks, large companies or government organisations. In reality, a student's email account, social media profile, cloud storage or laptop can be just as important to protect.

A stolen password can give an attacker access to multiple accounts, particularly when the same password has been reused. A malicious attachment can compromise a laptop, while losing a device without a backup can mean losing months of academic work.

Students do not necessarily need advanced technical knowledge to improve their digital security. A combination of everyday cybersecurity tools and a few good habits can provide a useful first line of defence.