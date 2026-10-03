Cybersecurity Tools Every Student Should Know: From password managers to network security

As students spend more time online for classes, applications, assignments, payments and social media, basic cybersecurity is becoming an essential digital skill. Here are some tools that can help students protect their accounts, devices and academic work
For students, cybersecurity can often seem like something that belongs to banks, large companies or government organisations. In reality, a student's email account, social media profile, cloud storage or laptop can be just as important to protect.
A stolen password can give an attacker access to multiple accounts, particularly when the same password has been reused. A malicious attachment can compromise a laptop, while losing a device without a backup can mean losing months of academic work.
Students do not necessarily need advanced technical knowledge to improve their digital security. A combination of everyday cybersecurity tools and a few good habits can provide a useful first line of defence.
Remembering a different, strong password for every online service is difficult. This is where password managers can help.
A password manager stores passwords securely and can generate unique passwords for different websites and applications. This reduces the temptation to use the same password for an email account, social media profile and educational platform.
Students should ideally use unique passwords for important accounts, particularly their primary email account. The password manager itself should also be protected with a strong master password and additional authentication where available.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommends using password managers as part of a broader approach to account security.
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds another layer of verification when logging into an account.
Instead of relying only on a password, MFA can require another factor, such as an authenticator app, security key, biometric verification or a code.
For students, MFA can be particularly useful for:
Email accounts
Cloud storage
College or university accounts
Social media
Banking and payment applications
Important examination or application portals
NIST notes that MFA can help protect accounts even when a password has been compromised. It also points out that some authentication methods are more resistant to phishing than others.
Students should therefore check the security settings of their most important accounts and enable MFA wherever it is offered.
Students may also come across passkeys, an authentication technology designed to reduce reliance on traditional passwords.
Passkeys use cryptographic credentials stored on a device and can allow users to authenticate using methods such as a device PIN or biometric verification. NIST notes that passkeys are designed to be resistant to common password-related problems, including phishing.
As more online services support passkeys, students may increasingly encounter them while signing into websites and applications.
A student's laptop or smartphone may contain years of notes, photographs, assignments and personal information. Keeping the device protected is therefore an important part of cybersecurity.
Students should keep their operating system, browser and security software updated. Modern operating systems also include built-in security features, which should not be disabled without a good reason.
Antivirus and endpoint-security software can provide additional protection against malicious files and other threats. But security software is not a substitute for cautious behaviour.
Downloading pirated software, installing applications from unknown sources or opening unexpected attachments can still expose a device to risk.
The browser has become one of the most important applications on a student's device. It is used for everything from online classes and research to banking and filling out examination applications.
Students should:
Keep their browsers updated
Remove extensions they no longer use
Review the permissions requested by extensions
Install extensions only from trustworthy sources
Be cautious before entering passwords on unfamiliar websites
A browser extension asking for extensive access to browsing activity deserves particular attention.
Students can also use Have I Been Pwned to check whether an email address has appeared in known data breaches.
NIST itself points users towards this type of breach-checking service when discussing compromised passwords and recommends changing passwords that may have been exposed.
If an account has appeared in a breach, students should avoid reusing the affected password and should enable MFA where possible.
The exercise can also serve as a reminder of an important cybersecurity principle: a password that was safe several years ago may not remain safe forever.
Cybersecurity is not limited to preventing unauthorised access. It is also about being able to recover when something goes wrong.
Students should maintain backups of important academic material, including:
Research papers
Assignments
Project files
Presentations
Certificates and documents
Important photographs
Study notes
Cloud storage can provide one layer of backup, while an external storage device can provide another. Keeping important files in more than one location reduces the impact of accidental deletion, device failure or a security incident.
The most sophisticated cybersecurity tool cannot compensate for poor digital habits.
Students can start with a relatively simple routine: use unique passwords, enable MFA, keep devices updated, think before clicking unfamiliar links, avoid pirated software, maintain backups and review account security settings regularly.
For those interested in cybersecurity as a career, tools such as Wireshark and VirusTotal can provide an entry point into areas including network analysis, malware analysis and security research.
The larger lesson is that cybersecurity does not begin with learning how to break into a system. It begins with understanding how to protect one.
For students growing up in an increasingly digital education environment, that understanding could become just as important as knowing how to use the latest online platform.