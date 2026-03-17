Cybersecurity Education reduces intrusions and breaches by 67%, report finds

AI increases awareness, but readiness remains uneven

The growing use of artificial intelligence by cyber attackers has significantly influenced how organisations view cybersecurity. Nearly nine in 10 organisations reported that attackers’ use of AI has increased employee awareness about the importance of security training. However, awareness has not translated into full preparedness.

Only about 40 per cent of leaders believe their employees are truly ready to identify, avoid, and report AI-based cyber threats. In response, many organisations are training employees on the responsible use of generative AI tools, monitoring or restricting sensitive data sharing, and introducing formal AI security policies. Nearly all respondents reported that they either already have, or are in the process of implementing, policies governing AI and large language model tools, though consistency and execution remain key challenges.