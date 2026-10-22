Cybersecurity beyond social media: Protecting students’ digital footprints in an AI-driven world

A student's digital footprint extends far beyond photographs, comments and posts shared on social media. It includes academic records, personal conversations, location data, digital payments, online learning activity and information shared with artificial intelligence (AI) tools. As students increasingly depend on connected devices and digital platforms for learning and communication, cybersecurity awareness has become essential to protecting their personal information.

While technology offers new opportunities for learning and collaboration, it also exposes students to risks such as phishing, identity theft, data breaches, AI-generated impersonation and the misuse of personal information. A seemingly harmless photograph, an unsecured social media account or a document uploaded to an AI tool could reveal information that students did not intend to make public.

Dr Devika Kataria, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at JK Lakshmipat University, highlights the need for students to approach their digital presence with greater awareness. She points out that a digital footprint now covers several aspects of a student's life, making digital identity protection an essential life skill.