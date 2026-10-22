Cybersecurity beyond social media: Protecting students’ digital footprints in an AI-driven world

A student's digital footprint extends far beyond photographs, comments and posts shared on social media. It includes academic records, personal conversations, location data, digital payments, online learning activity and information shared with artificial intelligence (AI) tools. As students increasingly depend on connected devices and digital platforms for learning and communication, cybersecurity awareness has become essential to protecting their personal information.
While technology offers new opportunities for learning and collaboration, it also exposes students to risks such as phishing, identity theft, data breaches, AI-generated impersonation and the misuse of personal information. A seemingly harmless photograph, an unsecured social media account or a document uploaded to an AI tool could reveal information that students did not intend to make public.
Dr Devika Kataria, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at JK Lakshmipat University, highlights the need for students to approach their digital presence with greater awareness. She points out that a digital footprint now covers several aspects of a student's life, making digital identity protection an essential life skill.
Understanding cybersecurity risks in an AI-driven world
The growing use of AI has changed how online threats operate. Fraudulent messages can appear more convincing, while AI-generated images, videos and voice recordings can be used to impersonate familiar individuals or trusted institutions. Students may encounter fake internship offers, scholarship announcements, examination updates or urgent requests for money and personal information.
One common mistake is assuming that digital content is genuine because it appears professional or comes from a familiar-looking account. Students should verify unusual requests through official websites or independent communication channels instead of relying solely on the message they receive.
Another risk arises from the information students share with AI-powered applications. Uploading academic records, identification documents, private conversations, unpublished research or institutional information without understanding a platform's data policies may expose sensitive information. Students should check how a tool handles uploaded data and avoid entering confidential details unless the platform is approved for that purpose.
Simple cybersecurity practices to protect a digital footprint
Securing an online identity does not always require advanced technical knowledge. A few consistent practices can reduce common cybersecurity risks.
Students should use strong, unique passwords for different accounts and enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible. A password manager can help them create and maintain secure passwords without reusing the same credentials across platforms. Keeping operating systems, browsers and applications updated also helps address known security weaknesses.
Privacy settings and app permissions deserve regular attention. Students can limit access to their location, camera, microphone and contacts to applications that genuinely require them. Before uploading photographs, documents or code to public platforms, they should check whether the files contain personal details, metadata, passwords or exposed access credentials.
Dr P Lalitha Surya Kumari, Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at KLH, Aziznagar Campus, emphasises that protecting a digital footprint requires consistent habits. These include limiting unnecessary sharing of personal information, securing accounts, verifying offers and payment requests through official channels, and checking files for sensitive information before uploading them.
For students pursuing computer science and related fields, these practices also have professional significance. Public code repositories, project portfolios and online profiles can reveal more than intended if they contain credentials, private documents or other sensitive information.
Recognising and responding to cyber threats
Students should be cautious of messages that create urgency, promise rewards that seem too good to be true or ask for passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs) and financial details. Suspicious links should be checked carefully, and login requests should be accessed through official websites or applications rather than links received unexpectedly.
If a social media account is compromised, students should secure it using the platform's recovery process, change affected passwords and revoke suspicious sessions or connected applications. They should also alert friends and contacts through another available channel, warning them not to trust unusual messages or payment requests sent from the compromised account.
In cases involving impersonation, fraud or suspected data exposure, preserving screenshots, messages and other relevant evidence can help with reporting. Students in India can report cybercrime through the government's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or seek assistance through the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, particularly in cases involving financial fraud.
Students interested in cybersecurity can also practise identifying vulnerabilities through authorised activities such as reviewing their own privacy settings, inspecting file metadata and scanning their own code repositories for accidentally exposed credentials. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools, which help gather and analyse publicly available information, should be used only for legitimate purposes and with respect for privacy.
The role of educational institutions in cybersecurity awareness
Schools, colleges and universities have an important role in helping students develop responsible digital habits. Cybersecurity education should extend beyond occasional advisories to include practical training on phishing, account security, privacy settings, AI-generated misinformation and the responsible use of digital tools.
Dr Kataria stresses that educational institutions must move beyond conventional cyber safety messages and incorporate digital literacy, privacy awareness and responsible AI use into students' learning experiences. Practical workshops and clear reporting mechanisms can help students understand how to respond when they encounter a threat.
Dr Surya Kumari also underlines the importance of basic digital safety training for all students, rather than limiting it to those specialising in cyber security. As AI tools become more common in education and professional environments, students across disciplines need to understand how their information may be collected, shared and misused.
Institutions can support this process by establishing clear data protection policies, explaining the safe use of approved AI tools and providing accessible channels for reporting suspicious activity. Coordination between students, teachers, IT teams and administrators can help create a safer digital environment.
Building responsible digital habits
Managing a digital footprint is not about avoiding the internet or removing every trace of online activity. It is about understanding what information is being shared, who can access it and how it could be used in the future.
Students should periodically review their public profiles, remove unnecessary personal information and check whether old accounts or unused applications still have access to their data. They should also think carefully before posting information about their location, daily routine, travel plans or other people.
As digital technologies continue to evolve, cybersecurity will require ongoing attention rather than a one-time checklist. By combining secure account practices, careful information sharing, critical evaluation of online content and timely reporting of suspicious activity, students can reduce their exposure to digital threats.
Ultimately, a safer digital footprint depends on informed choices and a willingness to adapt as technology changes. Developing these habits early can help students protect their personal information while participating confidently and responsibly in an increasingly connected world.
The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone. The opinions and facts in this article do not represent the stand of Edexlive