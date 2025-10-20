Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protecting yourself from digital scams

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a timely reminder to stay vigilant and protect yourself from increasingly sophisticated scams.

From phishing emails to romance and job scams, cybercriminals are using advanced tactics to steal money and personal information, reported AP.

This guide outlines key strategies to recognise and avoid common scams, ensuring you stay safe in India's cyberspace and beyond.

Understanding scammer tactics

Scammers rely on psychological manipulation to exploit their targets. Security expert Petros Efstathopoulos highlights three common tactics: fear, urgency, and money.

Fear-based scams

Scammers often use alarming language to create a sense of panic. For example, you might receive an email claiming your tax return has an error, threatening consequences if not resolved immediately.

Urgency-driven scams

“Scammers have become so sophisticated now. Phishing emails, texts, spoofing caller ID, all of this technology gives scammers that edge,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. By creating urgency, scammers push victims to act quickly, often leading to the disclosure of sensitive information like Social Security numbers or Aadhar details.

Money as bait

“They might impersonate tax professionals saying you will get a bigger tax refund than you expect if you pay them for their services or share your personal information,” Efstathopoulos explained. Scammers often pose as authorities to lure victims with promises of financial gain.

Tip: “Stay suspicious, stop for a second (and think about it) and stay protected,” advised Alissa Abdullah, also known as Dr Jay, Mastercard’s deputy chief security officer.

Common types of scams

Awareness of prevalent scams can significantly reduce your risk. Vulnerable groups, such as seniors, people with disabilities, and those with debt, are prime targets.

Robocalls and unsolicited messages

“If you get a robocall out of the blue playing a recorded message trying to get you to buy something, just hang up,” said James Lee, chief operating officer at the Identity Theft Resource Center. “Same goes for texts — anytime you get them from a number you don’t know asking you to pay, wire, or click on something suspicious.” Always verify by contacting the company or institution using an official number.

Impersonation scams

Scammers often pose as authority figures, such as tax or debt collectors, or even loved ones requesting urgent financial help for bail, legal fees, or medical bills.

Romance scams

“So-called ‘romance scams’ often target lonely and isolated individuals,” said Will Maxson, assistant director of the Division of Marketing Practices at the FTC. Kate Kleinart, a 70-year-old victim who lost tens of thousands over months, shared her experience: “If you’re seeing that picture of a very handsome person, ask someone younger in your life — a child, a grandchild, a niece or a nephew — to help you reverse-image search or identify the photo.” She noted the scammer used stolen photos of a Spanish plastic surgeon. Kleinart added, “Losing the love was worse than losing the money,” highlighting the emotional toll of these scams.

Job scams

Job scams involve fraudsters posing as recruiters or companies. “They’re going to have very high salaries for somewhat low-skilled work,” Velasquez said. “And they’re often saying it’s a 100% remote position because that’s so appealing to people.” Legitimate employers typically only request skills, work experience, and contact information initially, not sensitive details like Social Security numbers or driver’s license information.

Investment scams

“An investment scam constitutes any get-rich-quick scheme that lures targets via social media accounts or online ads,” said Lois Greisman, an associate director of marketing practices at the FTC. Scammers often use fake testimonials to promote cryptocurrency schemes. To avoid these, independently research the company by searching its name with terms like “review” or “scam.”

Quiz scams

Quiz scams on platforms like Facebook or Google may seem harmless, asking about your favorite car or TV show. However, the information you share can be used to answer security questions or hack your accounts. “Asked to enter your mother’s maiden name? Say it’s something else: Parmesan or another word you’ll remember,” advised Terri Miller, consumer education specialist at the FTC.

Marketplace scams

When using platforms like Instagram or Facebook Marketplace, verify buyer or seller profiles. The FTC recommends avoiding sharing codes sent to your phone or email and not accepting payments from unknown individuals. Research sellers’ reviews and terms before purchasing.

Protective measures

Taking proactive steps can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to scams.

Avoid unknown calls

“Banks don’t ask your for your password,” said Ben Hoffman, Head of Strategy and Consumer Products at Fifth Third Bank. If you suspect your bank is contacting you, call them back using the official number listed on their website. Use your phone’s spam-blocking tools to filter out robocalls.

Leverage technology

Password managers: Use complex, unique passwords to secure your accounts.

Credit monitoring: Regularly check your credit report and bank statements for unauthorised activity.

Multi-Factor authentication: Enable this feature to add an extra layer of security to your accounts.

Educate others

Share your knowledge with friends and family. Helping loved ones block unknown callers or recognise suspicious messages can create a ripple effect of protection.

With cybercrime costing India Rs 22,845.73 crore and counting, staying informed is crucial. By understanding scammers’ tactics, recognising common scams, and using available tools, you can safeguard your personal information and finances. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, take action to protect yourself and those around you from the growing threat of digital scams.