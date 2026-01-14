Cyberattack at Kyowon ‘exposes’ over 9 million user accounts to possible breach

Seoul: South Korean cybersecurity authorities estimate that around 9.6 million accounts may have been affected by a recent cyberattack at Kyowon Group, a local education service provider, informed sources said on Wednesday.

The estimate by a government investigation team that includes the Korea Internet & Security Agency comes after Kyowon Group reported a possible breach on Monday, saying it had detected traces of a ransomware attack, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kyowon said it became aware of abnormal activities in its internal system Saturday and later identified a possible data breach.