

The report further noted that businesses increasingly expect insurers to provide services beyond traditional insurance coverage, with risk benchmarking and claims analysis emerging as the most sought-after services, each cited by 72.3 per cent of respondents.

Meanwhile, governance quality emerged as the strongest factor influencing enterprise risk, recording a mean influence score of 2.37, marginally ahead of AI and technology at 2.36.

As per the report, “58% of organisations are at the Progressing stage of risk-management maturity and 33% at the Transforming stage, indicating that while risk practices are developing, embedding them consistently across organisations remains important.”