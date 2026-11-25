New Delhi: Cyber risks have remained the biggest short-term concern for Indian enterprises for four consecutive years, while technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have emerged as the leading long-term risk, according to a joint report by ICICI Lombard and the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate.
The report, based on the Enterprise Risk Perception Survey 2026, which received responses from 253 organisations across sectors, highlighted that Indian enterprises remain better prepared to address conventional risks, including legal and regulatory challenges, cyber threats, fire and explosions.
However, their preparedness remains relatively weak in dealing with emerging risks such as climate change, global trade realignment and geopolitical uncertainties.
“Only 29% of respondents have both a strategy and the capabilities to manage geopolitical risks, while the corresponding figure for trade realignment is 31%,” the report said.
The findings highlight a gap between organisations' recognition of emerging risks and their ability to effectively manage them.
On risk management and insurance practices, the survey revealed that 34.6 per cent of organisations use a combination of insurance and non-insurance solutions, while 16.1 per cent have no risk management solution in place.
The protection gap remains significant in emerging risk areas, with 25.3 per cent of respondents having no solution to address trade wars and global trade realignment, while 21.7 per cent lack solutions to manage climate-related risks.
The report further noted that businesses increasingly expect insurers to provide services beyond traditional insurance coverage, with risk benchmarking and claims analysis emerging as the most sought-after services, each cited by 72.3 per cent of respondents.
Meanwhile, governance quality emerged as the strongest factor influencing enterprise risk, recording a mean influence score of 2.37, marginally ahead of AI and technology at 2.36.
As per the report, “58% of organisations are at the Progressing stage of risk-management maturity and 33% at the Transforming stage, indicating that while risk practices are developing, embedding them consistently across organisations remains important.”
A separate assessment of 88 midsize enterprises revealed additional vulnerabilities, with talent-related risks featuring among their top five short-term concerns, while significant gaps in preparedness persisted in areas such as climate change, technology and AI.
“Around one-third of midsize respondents report having no risk-management solution for Climate Change, underlining the need to strengthen both organisational capabilities and access to appropriate risk-transfer solutions,” the report said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.