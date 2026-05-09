CUSAT shifts Delhi exam centre ahead of CAT 2026 exams starting May 9

Kochi: CUSAT has changed the examination centre in New Delhi for candidates appearing for the CAT 2026, officials said on Friday.
The university said candidates allotted to the New Delhi centre should download their updated admit cards from their candidate profiles and appear for the examination at the revised venue, HRL Digital Solution, from Saturday onwards.
In a statement, Cochin University of Science and Technology officials said candidates had been advised to report to the newly allotted examination centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
The Common Admission Test 2026 examinations for admission to various academic programmes of the university will be held on May 9, 10 and 11.
"As part of the verification process, candidates are required to bring a printed provisional admit card along with an original photo ID or a DigiLocker document," the statement said.
Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar (colour print), Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN Card and School/College ID. Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, it added.
A total of 55,059 candidates are appearing for CAT 2026, with 47,359 applying for undergraduate programmes and 7,700 for postgraduate programmes.
The examinations are being conducted across 121 centres, of which 109 are in Kerala, and 12 are outside the state, while 1,892 candidates are appearing from outside Kerala, officials said.
For more details, visit the CUSAT Admissions Portal. Helpline numbers: +91 97787 83191, +91 88489 12606, officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.