CUSAT CAT 2026 registration begins; apply online by March 5

Kochi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. It has opened the application window for CUSAT CAT 2026 for admission to postgraduate and undergraduate. Candidates who are aspiring for admission can register online through the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.
Candidates must complete the CUSAT CAT registration process by March 5, 2026. Candidates can apply online for MTech courses till April 16, 2026. The registration window for MBA courses will close on April 30, 2026. The exam authority will be conducting the CUSAT CAT exam on May 9, 10, and 11, 2026.
CUSAT CAT 2026 exam highlights
How to apply online for CUSAT CAT exam 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the CAT admission 2026 tab
Step 3: Click on the CAT 2026 registration - Apply here
Step 4: Fill in the CUSAT CAT application form
Step 5: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Submit the CUSAT CAT registration form
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need
CUSAT CAT application fee
Candidates must pay Rs 1,500 for opting to State Merit or All India Quota seats. It Rs 700 for Kerala SC/ST candidates. International or PIO candidates must pay USD 110. Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW) applicants are required to pay Rs 6,500, with a reduced fee of Rs 5,700 for CGW candidates belonging to Kerala SC/ST categories. The application fee is Rs 5,000 for candidates opting for NRI seats, except CGW candidates.