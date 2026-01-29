CUSAT CAT 2026 registration begins; apply online by March 5

Kochi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. It has opened the application window for CUSAT CAT 2026 for admission to postgraduate and undergraduate. Candidates who are aspiring for admission can register online through the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Candidates must complete the CUSAT CAT registration process by March 5, 2026. Candidates can apply online for MTech courses till April 16, 2026. The registration window for MBA courses will close on April 30, 2026. The exam authority will be conducting the CUSAT CAT exam on May 9, 10, and 11, 2026.

CUSAT CAT 2026 exam highlights