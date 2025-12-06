Curriculum of Odisha schools to be overhauled as part of education reforms

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond on Friday informed the Assembly that the state government has decided to completely overhaul the school curriculum as part of the education reforms and introduce new textbooks for students of Classes I to XII.

Replying to a question from Ranendra Pratap Swain, the minister said preparations to change the syllabus of Classes I to XII in all schools under the department are going on and the new text books will be introduced in a phased manner.