Curb shooting of reels on campus, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Dept urged

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Psychology Association (TNPA) has urged the Higher Education Department to direct institutions under it to ensure that students do not shoot reels in classrooms or college premises as it vitiates the educational atmosphere.

The association further requested that, to curb such practices, the Department should create awareness among students that shooting reels affects education and educational institutions.

The association raised this demand after a student at a government women's college in the city attempted to end her life in the classroom last week after she was reprimanded for shooting reels on campus.