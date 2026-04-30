Students from Central University of Odisha develop solar-machine to aid farmers

Jeypore/Odisha: In a significant boost to farm innovation, students of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) have developed a solar-powered seed processing machine aimed at addressing key challenges faced by farmers in the Koraput region.

The innovation, which won first prize at INNOVISION 2026 held at the Synergy Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar on April 26, stood 1st out among 65 entries from across institutions. A total of 35 projects had made it to the final round.

Developed by Swapnarani Biswal, a third-year B.Sc Agriculture student, and Abhisikta Sahu, a second-year agriculture student, the machine focuses on improving seed stability during sowing. Traditional broadcasting methods often lead to displacement of small and lightweight seeds during irrigation, particularly under flood conditions, resulting in uneven germination and lower productivity.

To tackle this, the CUO team designed a solar-powered seed pelleting machine that coats seeds to enhance their size and weight. The coating process not only ensures better placement of seeds in the soil but also enriches them with essential fertilisers and micronutrients to support early-stage growth.

The use of solar energy makes the system cost-effective and suitable for rural and off-grid farming areas, a critical factor for farmers in districts like Koraput. The innovation has been tailored to local soil conditions and farming practices, increasing its practical applicability.

Vice-Chancellor Prof N C Panda lauded the students and faculty for their achievement, stating that such innovations reflect the university's commitment to solving real-world agricultural problems.