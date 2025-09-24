Cummins India ignites future leaders with REDEFINE 2025 competition. Details here!

Cummins India Limited, a prominent power solutions technology provider, has unveiled the 8th edition of its flagship B-school case study competition, REDEFINE 2025.

This initiative aims to inspire young business minds by engaging students from 19 top-tier B-schools across India. The competition offers a platform for participants to address real-world industry challenges, fostering innovative thinking and leadership skills.

Theme: Driving the energy transition

This year’s theme, “From Backup to Backbone: Driving the Energy Shift,” focuses on the evolving energy landscape, emphasising renewables, decarbonisation, and shifting customer needs.

Students are tasked with developing innovative service-led models, such as Energy-as-a-Service, renewable integration, and grid-connected solutions, to address sustainable energy demands effectively.

Competition structure and rewards

Open to first and second-year students in flagship PGP/PGDM/PGDBM/MBA programs, REDEFINE 2025 features multiple rounds, culminating in a two-day grand finale on November 13-14, 2025, at Cummins India’s Office Campus in Pune, Maharashtra.

The winning team will receive a cash prize and an exclusive opportunity to join Cummins India’s mentorship program, gaining insights from the company’s leadership to nurture their potential as future business leaders.

The 2024 edition saw 3,780 students across 1,260 teams from 18 leading B-schools.

Participating partner B-schools for REDEFINE 2025 are:

1. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

2. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

3. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

4. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

5. Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

6. Indian Institute of Management, Shillong

7. Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli

8. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

10. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi

11. Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

12. KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai

13. Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

14. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

15. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

16. Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune

17. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

18. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar

19. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur