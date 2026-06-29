West End and Broadway artists perform in New Delhi to warn of drug-resistant infections

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A Scottish musical is using the power of storytelling and live performance to warn of the public health risk from antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the British High Commission announced on Sunday.

The British High Commission hosted the India premiere of Lifeline, with a multi-city tour of the full production earmarked in India for 2027.

AMR arises when medicines stop working against infections, posing a serious and growing threat to public health worldwide.

Organised at the British Council in New Delhi, the premiere of the 60-minute performance by West End and Broadway artists brought together senior figures from the Indian Government, philanthropy, industry, academia, and the healthcare sector, according to the British High Commission.

Sarah Cooper, Minister Counsellor and Director for Climate, Development, Science and Technology, British High Commission, said, "Drug-resistant infections pose a serious and growing threat to people in both our countries and across the world. The UK and India have been working shoulder to shoulder on this challenge for years, investing in research, strengthening laboratories, developing new diagnostics, and building the evidence base we need to act.

"This fantastic musical really shows that tackling this issue is not just a matter for scientists and policymakers, it is a conversation that belongs to all of us. By bringing the world-class performance to New Delhi, we are taking that message to new audiences in a way that is bold, creative, and genuinely moving. I am proud of the partnership we have built, and I look forward to seeing it grow."

Technology and innovation, including healthcare, is a priority under UK-India Vision 2035.

Under this flagship tech partnership, the British High Commission noted that AMR sits at the heart of our shared commitment to pandemic preparedness and our joint work on vaccines, recognising that tackling drug-resistant infections is essential to protecting both our populations from future health threats.

UK-India collaboration to tackle AMR spans research, innovation, diagnostics, laboratory strengthening, and surveillance across human health, animals, and the environment.

The British High Commission highlighted that this includes over 10 million pounds sterling invested by UK Research and Innovation through multiple research programmes, as well as the Fleming Fund, which has invested around 600,000 pounds sterling in laboratory strengthening and surveillance in India.

A further 4.8 million pounds sterling partnership between the UK's Global Innovation Fund for drug resistance and Bengaluru's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms focuses specifically on environmental threats, supporting innovations such as new tools to remove antibiotic residues from wastewater and cutting-edge portable devices for monitoring resistance in the field.