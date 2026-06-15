Cultivating Culture

Schools across the country are beginning to reimagine agriculture as a crucial aspect of holistic education, connecting students with food systems, sustainability science and future careers. The shift has been driven in part by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Skill Education programme, both of which encourage experiential and competency-based learning. As a consequence, agricultural concepts are increasingly finding their way into classrooms through school gardens, composting projects, hydroponics demonstrations and environmental clubs. According to Abhishek Jha, Post Graduate Teacher of Biology at Delhi Public School, Bokaro, agriculture is no longer viewed merely as a rural livelihood. “Schools are using kitchen gardens, hydroponics, composting projects and environmental activities to help students understand food systems, sustainability and scientific principles in a practical way,” he said.

Many urban children grow up disconnected from the origins of the food they consume. Exposure to farming practices helps them appreciate the effort behind food production while encouraging responsible consumption and environmental awareness. Whether it is seed germination, growing vegetables, composting organic waste or maintaining a school garden, practical engagement often sparks curiosity and excitement. Students are especially motivated when they can observe tangible outcomes from their work, such as harvesting vegetables or watching plants grow.

A Biology teacher at a government school in West Bengal (who prefers to remain anonymous) believes agricultural education can also broaden students’ understanding of science. Agriculture, the teacher noted, is inherently multidisciplinary, drawing upon fields such as soil science, plant biology, genetics, biotechnology, economics, sociology and environmental studies. “Agriculture is not merely a profession but a foundation that connects science, society, culture and sustainable development,” the teacher said.

Schools are also exploring innovative approaches in limited spaces. Terrace farming, vertical farming, balcony gardening and mushroom cultivation are being promoted as practical alternatives, especially in urban settings. Despite growing interest, challenges persist. Limited land availability, financial constraints, shortage of trained personnel and packed academic schedules continue to hinder large-scale implementation. In many institutes, agricultural activities remain confined to short-term projects rather than being embedded within long-term learning. Educators argue that greater interaction with farmers, field visits, and structured ‘farm-to-plate’ programmes could deepen students’ understanding of agriculture and related careers. Such exposure may foster a generation that better understands the complex relationship between food, environment and sustainable development.