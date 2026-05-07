Central University of Karnataka to host international conference on temple economy, tourism and public policy

Kalaburagi: Vice Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Prof. Battu Satyanarayan released the brochure of the international conference on “Temple Economy, Tourism and Public Policy: Governance, Livelihoods and Sustainable Regional Development”.
The conference is being jointly organised by the School of Business Studies, Central University of Karnataka (CUK) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.
The conference will feature paper presentations, discussions, and deliberations on the economic, social, and public policy dimensions of temple systems. Academicians, researchers, research scholars, students, and temple administrators from across India and abroad will participate in the conference.
The primary objective of the conference is to explore how temples contribute to regional development, livelihood generation, cultural preservation, and sustainable tourism development. Key themes of the conference are- Temple economy and its economic impact, Governance and legal frameworks, Sustainable tourism, Heritage and cultural assets, Digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in temple management.
The après note issued by the Central University of Karnataka stated that interested people can submit their research papers on the theme. The last date for abstract submission is June 15, 2026, and full paper submission is July 15, 2026. Last Date for Registration is July 20, 2026. The conference will take place from 5th to 7th August 2026. For more information, the interested people can contact the organising secretaries, Dr G. Mahendra Reddy – 9666851851, Dr S. Lingamurthy – 9014030809 and email at tetpp2026@gmail.com
On the occasion, Registrar Prof. R R Biradar, Prof. Panduranga V, organising secretaries Dr. G. Mahendra Reddy, Dr. S. Lingamurthy, Prof. Pushpa Savadatti, Prof. Devarajappa, Prof. Ankati Raghu, Dr. Suma Scaria and other faculty members were present.