Central University of Karnataka to host international conference on temple economy, tourism and public policy

The après note issued by the Central University of Karnataka stated that interested people can submit their research papers on the theme. The last date for abstract submission is June 15, 2026, and full paper submission is July 15, 2026. Last Date for Registration is July 20, 2026. The conference will take place from 5th to 7th August 2026. For more information, the interested people can contact the organising secretaries, Dr G. Mahendra Reddy – 9666851851, Dr S. Lingamurthy – 9014030809 and email at tetpp2026@gmail.com