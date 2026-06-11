CUK extends PG registration deadline to June 22 for 2026-27 admissions

Kalaburagi: The Central University of Karnataka (CUK) situated in Kalaburagi has extended the last date for online registration and application submission for Post Graduate (PG) Programmes for the academic year 2026-27 through the Samarth Portal.

The registration deadline, which was originally scheduled to close on 10th June 2026, has now been extended up to 22 June 2026, 9.30 am in the interest of students and parents. The list of registered applicants will be published on the University website on 22 June 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

Candidates were advised to contact the University Grievance Cell for admission-related or academic grievances from 3:30 p.m. on 22 June 2026 until 2:30 p.m. on 23 June 2026. The University requests all candidates to compulsorily register through the Samarth Portal (https://cukcuet.samarth.edu.in/pg/) and regularly visit the University website (www.cuk.ac.in) for admission updates and further information.