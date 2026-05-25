CUET UG 2026 exam postponed on May 28; NTA to announce revised date soon

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28. The CUET UG exam in both shifts postponed following a change in the Bakrid holiday date.
The NTA said the revised examination dates for the affected candidates will be announced later. It has also released a public notice on Sunday.
The official notice reads, "In light of the the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) office memorandum issued on May 22 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed."
"Accordingly, the revised dates of examination for the affected candidates will be notified in due course," the notice said.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CUET UG 2026 for latest updates and contact the NTA helpdesk for any clarification.
The ministry of education has approved the conduct of CUET UG in 2022. This national-level standardised test was designed for undergraduate admissions across central, state, and select private universities in the country.
Replacing multiple entrance exams, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. The exam evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.
With inputs of PTI