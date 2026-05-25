CUET UG 2026 exam postponed on May 28; NTA to announce revised date soon

The NTA said the revised examination dates for the affected candidates will be announced later. It has also released a public notice on Sunday.

The official notice reads, "In light of the the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) office memorandum issued on May 22 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed."

"Accordingly, the revised dates of examination for the affected candidates will be notified in due course," the notice said.