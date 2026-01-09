CUET UG 2026 only route for DU undergraduate admissions, university reiterates

Delhi University has reiterated that admissions to its regular undergraduate programmes in 2026 will be conducted solely through the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET UG). The university clarified that this admission process will not apply to candidates seeking entry through the School of Open Learning (SOL), the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), or to foreign national applicants.

According to a report by India Today, while the CUET UG framework allows candidates to appear for subjects beyond those studied in Class 12, Delhi University has stated that this provision will not apply to its undergraduate admissions.

Only subjects studied at the Class 12 level will be considered for determining eligibility.

The university further emphasised that participating institutions under CUET are allowed to set their own eligibility criteria.

In the case of Delhi University, its admission rules will supersede the general provisions of the CUET framework.

As per the university prospectus, if a Class 12 subject is not listed directly among CUET UG subjects, candidates are required to opt for a closely related subject or a language paper.

Subject equivalence will be assessed based on a minimum 50 per cent overlap between the Class 12 syllabus and the corresponding CUET UG paper.

Delhi University also confirmed that the subject combinations specified under List A and List B will remain unchanged from the previous admission cycle.