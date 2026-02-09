CUET UG 2026 correction window opens today; Applicants can edit forms till Feb11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026. The correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, 2026, allowing registered candidates to edit or rectify details in their application forms. The correction facility will remain active until 11:50 PM on February 11 through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 registration process officially closed on February 4, while the last date for fee payment was extended till February 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). With the registration phase now over, fresh applications are no longer accepted. However, candidates who have already applied can make corrections during the designated window.