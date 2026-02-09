CUET UG 2026 correction window opens today; Applicants can edit forms till Feb11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026. The correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, 2026, allowing registered candidates to edit or rectify details in their application forms. The correction facility will remain active until 11:50 PM on February 11 through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The CUET UG 2026 registration process officially closed on February 4, while the last date for fee payment was extended till February 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). With the registration phase now over, fresh applications are no longer accepted. However, candidates who have already applied can make corrections during the designated window.
CUET UG 2026 exam date
According to NTA, the CUET (UG) 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted tentatively between May 11 and May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held at centres across various cities in India and 15 cities outside the country, offering a single-window opportunity for admission to Central Universities and participating State, Deemed, and Private Universities nationwide.
Revised key dates include:
Correction window: February 9–11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
City Intimation Slip: April 2026
Admit Card Release: First week of May 2026
Exam Dates: May 11 to May 31, 2026 (Tentative)
Result Date: July 2026 (Tentative)
Candidates are advised to carefully review their application details and make necessary corrections within the stipulated time. NTA has also urged applicants to regularly visit and for updates related to admit cards and examination schedules.
For queries, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.