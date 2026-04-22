NTA to declare CUET PG 2026 results on April 24

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 will be announced on April 24.
The NTA shared the update in a post on X, informing candidates about the result declaration.
The results are likely to be announced around 5 pm, it said in a reply to a comment.
"CUET PG results will be announced on 24th April 2026," the post read.
Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website -- exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg -- by logging in using their application number and date of birth.
The CUET PG exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses in central and participating universities across the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.