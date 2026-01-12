CUET PG 2026 applications open till January 14; NTA releases advisory

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for the CUET (PG) 2026 examination, asking applicants to complete the application process by January 14, 2026.

As reported by NDTV, candidates are required to fill out and submit the CUET PG online application form after paying the prescribed examination fee.

They are advised to download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA clarified that only those candidates who have successfully paid the application fee will be treated as having completed the application process.

Earlier, NTA had reduced the number of exam cities for CUET PG 2026. The total number of cities has been brought down from 312 to 292.

The examination will be held in 272 cities across India and 16 cities abroad.

Despite the changes in exam cities, there have been no alterations to the CUET PG exam pattern or the number of subjects. The exam will be conducted for 157 subjects, with each paper lasting 90 minutes.

The CUET PG examination is scheduled to be held in March. Candidates who qualify will be eligible for admission to postgraduate programmes at Central, State, private and Deemed universities, along with other participating institutions, for the 2026–27 academic session.