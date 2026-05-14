CUET has increased diversity at Delhi University: VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: With the admission season just around the corner, Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh stressed on the importance of the CUET and said it has led to greater diversity by drawing students from across boards, states and socio-economic backgrounds.
In an interview with PTI, Singh defended the centralised entrance examination system, saying the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) had created a "level playing field" for students from different education boards and regions.
"This system is definitely better than the previous system. CUET is providing a level playing field to all students," Singh said.
He said the university was earlier seeing admissions concentrated from a few boards, as there is no uniformity in how different boards give marks. But the CUET has broadened representation, according to the VC.
"Now, we are getting students from most states, from large cities, small cities and villages also. Delhi University is mini India, so we are for it," he said.
Singh's remarks come amid a nationwide controversy over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which has revived the debate around centralised entrance tests.
While acknowledging the concerns surrounding NEET, he said issues related to examination management would be resolved, while maintaining that CUET had benefited universities by bringing in "very intelligent and bright students" from diverse backgrounds.
The vice chancellor also spoke about the rollout of the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP), whose first batch is set to graduate in the coming months.
"About 25,000 students are in the fourth year this time. We admit around 70,000 students in the first year," Singh said, adding that the number of students continuing with the fourth year is expected to increase.
Under the NEP, undergraduate-level students who have completed six semesters are eligible to exit with a three-year degree. About 45,000 students from the first batch availed this option, according to the VC.
He said students in the fourth year could choose from multiple tracks, including entrepreneurship, research projects and outreach activities, adding that many had found the opportunities meaningful and useful.
"Last week we had an exhibition of their projects," he said.
Singh acknowledged that the implementation of the new undergraduate structure had posed infrastructural challenges, especially as colleges were traditionally designed around teaching-learning processes rather than research and innovation.
"But now, we expect every college to promote research, creativity, originality and entrepreneurship," he said, adding that teachers across colleges were supporting the transition.
On concerns over infrastructure pressure due to the extension of undergraduate programmes from three to four years, Singh said expansion work was underway across colleges with support from the Centre and funding mechanisms such as the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA).
"We have received around Rs 2,000 crore from the government, and a good number of buildings are coming up," he said, while noting that infrastructure projects would take time to materialise.
The vice chancellor also highlighted Delhi University's growing focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
"We have many courses on artificial intelligence, AI for all, and under the Faculty of Technology, we are offering minors in AI, machine learning and data science," Singh said.
He said universities would increasingly move towards project-based and application-oriented teaching methods, with classrooms evolving into "laboratories for ideas and innovation".
Speaking about the recent academic initiatives, Singh said the university had expanded the scope for students to take SWAYAM and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), allowing credit transfers from approved online platforms.
He also expressed optimism about the proposed "semester away" programme, which is expected to be brought before the Executive Council again after revisions.
"Universities are for students and for creating opportunities for students. Our issues are no issues in front of students' issues," Singh said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.