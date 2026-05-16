CUET candidates raise concerns over mismanagement, glitches and exam stress

A Delhi-based candidate, requesting anonymity, said she was allotted a centre in Faridabad despite residing in the capital. Another student, Sareena, said she received her admit card barely half an hour before the examination, leaving almost no time to travel nearly two hours to the allotted centre.

She said repeated requests to the NTA eventually led to a fresh examination date being issued, but the uncertainty caused immense stress. Technical glitches during examinations also added to concerns. CUET aspirant Jiya Khanna said her computer system shut down unexpectedly during the mathematics paper, resulting in the loss of all saved responses.

“I had to redo the entire paper again, which wasted a lot of time,” she said. Students also raised concerns over strict frisking procedures and confusion surrounding examination guidelines.