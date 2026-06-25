Cuddalore students to take part in environment and climate change learning tour

Cuddalore: An educational tour and experiential learning programme on environment and climate change for government school students was flagged off by Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Wednesday.

The programme has been organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the School Education Department. The Collector flagged off the tour in front of the Cuddalore Town Hall and distributed eco-friendly educational materials to the participating students.

Speaking to reporters after the event, the Collector said several schemes were being implemented through the Environment and Climate Department for the welfare of future generations of school students.

"As part of these efforts, the Cuddalore district administration, along with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the School Education Department, has organised a two-day educational tour and experiential learning programme on environment and climate change in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday," he said.

He said Class 9 students who had performed well academically were selected through the School Education Department for the programme."A total of 90 students from 10 government schools in Cuddalore district are participating in the tour, including 45 girls and 45 boys," he said.

During the two-day programme, the students will visit Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, Guindy National Park, Chennai Snake Park and the Crocodile Conservation Centre in Chennai to create awareness about environmental protection and climate change.

The Collector said the programme would provide students with direct learning experiences on wildlife conservation, biodiversity, environmental protection, climate change and the importance of natural resources.

He added that the initiative was being implemented to create environmental awareness among students and develop a sense of responsibility towards protecting natural resources.

Cuddalore District Forest Officer S Gurusamy, officials from the School Education Department, district Green Companion officials and district administration officials participated in the event.