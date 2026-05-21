Cuddalore records 94.22% pass percentage in Class 10 exams

Cuddalore: Cuddalore district recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.22 in the Class 10 State Board public examinations, District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar said.
A total of 32,600 students, including 17,214 boys and 15,386 girls, from 439 schools appeared for the examinations conducted in March and April 2026. The schools included 246 government schools, 46 aided schools, and 147 matriculation and private schools.
Of the total students who appeared, 30,717 passed the examinations. The successful candidates included 15,865 boys and 14,852 girls. The pass percentage among boys was 92.16, while girls recorded 96.53 per cent. The overall district pass percentage stood at 94.22.
The Collector said that 204 schools secured 100 per cent results, including 86 government schools."The district secured 21st place at the State level with a pass percentage of 94.22 in the Class 10 public examinations. Among government schools, the district secured 18th place with a pass percentage of 93.19," he said.The Collector also announced admissions to the Government College of Ceramic Technology at Virudhachalam.
Students seeking admission to the direct second year can apply online from May 4 to May 25, while applications for first-year admission can be submitted from May 4 to May 30 through website (tnpoly.in).Students must have passed Class 10 for admission to the first year and Class 12 for admission to the direct second year, the Collector said.
"The Government College of Ceramic Technology located at Virudhachalam is the only institution in Tamil Nadu offering a diploma course in Ceramic Technology. Students required for ceramic companies are recruited from this college," he said.
He said the course duration is three-and-a-half years, including three years of academic study and six months of industrial training in companies in Tamil Nadu and other States. During industrial training, students are provided a minimum stipend of Rs 7,000 from the seventh semester onwards.
"As the college is attached to the Virudhachalam Ceramic Industrial Estate, students are taken twice a month to ceramic companies for practical demonstrations related to ceramic technology subjects during the course period," he said. The college has facilities including laboratories, student hostels, drinking water, and sanitation facilities.
The Collector said students receive employment opportunities through online and offline campus interviews in Indian and overseas companies, including Rock Ceramics. He added that students interested in higher studies can pursue degree courses in Ceramic Technology at Anna University.
Stating that the college offers 100 per cent employment opportunities, the Collector urged eligible students to apply before May 30, 2026, for first-year admission and before May 25, 2026, for direct second-year admission. The annual college fee is Rs 2,070.
Admission and examination fees can be availed as educational assistance. Students are also provided industrial training with a minimum stipend of Rs 7,000 after completion of the three-year academic course. The Collector appealed to students who passed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to make use of the opportunity and join the college.