Cuban envoy on how Che Guevara's meeting with Nehru began India-Cuba ties

Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba in India, recalled that it was after Revolutionary and former Cuban Industries Minister Che Guevara's meeting with the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during his visit to India that diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two nations kick-started and have been kept alive.



"The first visit to India by a senior Cuban leader was paid by Che Guevara in July 1959, just months after the Cuban revolution. During this visit, he met PM Nehru three times, and they agreed to open diplomatic bilateral relations between the two countries. This relationship has been alive," Aguilera told ANI.