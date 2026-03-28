"Cuba's next," Trump says amid Iran strikes



The first boat in a humanitarian aid flotilla has arrived in Cuba to support the island amid a worsening US energy blockade that is deepening its economic and energy crises, as per Al Jazeera.

A boat carrying about 30 people, including food, medicine, solar panels, and bicycles, arrived in Havana, the capital city, on Tuesday, part of the "Nuestra America" or "Our America" convoy that set out from Mexico last week, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The convoy comes as US President Donald Trump and his allies continue to express their desire for regime change in Cuba, using greater energy restrictions to further degrade the Cuban economy. Trump has stated that he could "take" Cuba and select a government more amenable to US demands.

The vessel on Tuesday -- called the "Granma 2.0" in reference to the boat that ferried Cuban revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro to the island as part of an effort to overthrow the regime of US-backed strongman Fulgencio Batista -- departed from Puerto Progreso, in Merida, Mexico, last week. Two other vessels are also en route, as reported by Al Jazeera.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.