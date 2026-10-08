CU Denver targets August 2027 for first Hyderabad campus intake

The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad, making it the first public American university to receive an LoI for a campus in India.
The proposed campus will also be the first foreign university campus in Telangana. CU Denver is targeting August 2027 for its first student intake, subject to completion of the remaining regulatory requirements.
According to Kenneth T Christensen, Chancellor of CU Denver, expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to the university's vision and goals.
"Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades. We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India, combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities," he said in a statement issued by the university.
What will CU Denver offer in Hyderabad?
CU Denver said its Hyderabad programmes will draw on the university's strengths in applied learning, interdisciplinary education and career-focused teaching.
The university describes itself as a public urban research university with a focus on academic quality, student outcomes, social mobility and workforce relevance. Its Hyderabad campus is expected to combine classroom learning with practical and experiential learning, with programmes designed around the needs of students and employers.
The university said the Hyderabad campus will initially focus on business, computing, engineering and analytics. Additional programmes will be proposed to the UGC for approval from the second year onwards.
The university has not yet announced the specific degree programmes, tuition fees, admission criteria or the final campus location.
What happens after the Letter of Intent?
The UGC has issued CU Denver a Letter of Intent, which is an initial approval under India's framework for foreign higher educational institutions. The university must complete the regulatory process and demonstrate that the proposed campus is ready before it can begin academic operations.
Under the UGC's 2023 regulations, an eligible foreign institution first applies to the Commission. A Standing Committee evaluates the proposal and, if satisfied, the UGC grants in-principle approval and issues a Letter of Intent.
The institution can then proceed with establishing the campus. Before students can be admitted and fees collected, the UGC must issue a notification permitting the institution to commence operations.
Who is CU Denver?
Established in 1973, CU Denver is governed by the University of Colorado Board of Regents and has around 14,000 students. Its alumni network includes more than 100,000 graduates across more than 100 countries.
The university is classified as an R1 research institution, a classification indicating very high research activity. It has more than 135 bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes across seven schools and colleges.
CU Denver said the Hyderabad campus will draw on its research and teaching strengths while adapting its academic offerings to the needs of students and employers in India.
What is Emeritus' role?
Global education company Emeritus will be CU Denver's strategic joint venture partner in India.
According to the university, Emeritus will support the establishment and growth of the Hyderabad operation through expertise in key non-academic functions. Academic programmes and their approval will remain subject to CU Denver and the applicable Indian regulatory framework.
If the remaining regulatory process is completed as planned, CU Denver expects its first Hyderabad cohort to begin in August 2027.