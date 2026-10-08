CU Denver targets August 2027 for first Hyderabad campus intake

The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad, making it the first public American university to receive an LoI for a campus in India.

The proposed campus will also be the first foreign university campus in Telangana. CU Denver is targeting August 2027 for its first student intake, subject to completion of the remaining regulatory requirements.

According to Kenneth T Christensen, Chancellor of CU Denver, expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to the university's vision and goals.

"Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades. We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India, combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities," he said in a statement issued by the university.