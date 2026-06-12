Singappen Special Task Force intensifies Chennai surveillance, swiftly nabs culprits in women’s safety cases

Chennai: If you face any problem or need assistance, do not hesitate to contact me directly, SI Gomathi told students at a government school in Shenoy Nagar as she shared her mobile number during an interaction organised by the Greater Chennai Police's Singapen Special Task Force (SSTF).
The interaction was part of the preventative surveillance initiative under which the all-woman police unit has intensified patrols at bus stops, railway stations, schools, colleges, workplaces, parks, the Marina Beach and other crowded public places across the city.
Police said the SSTF teams are carrying out daily patrols from morning till night, identifying vulnerable locations, responding to complaints and conducting awareness programmes among women and students.
The Singapen Special Task Force was launched on June 9 by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to improve the safety of women and children in the state. Soon after taking charge in the city, the SSTF intervened and nabbed the culprits in two incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man, B Suresh of Ayanavaram, barged into the house of his neighbour and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her screams, other neighbours came in and saw Suresh running away. They alerted the police control room who informed the SSTF. The team took the victim's statement, identified Suresh and arrested him. He was taken to the Ayanavaram all-woman police who filed a case and remanded him in judicial custody.
On Thursday evening, the SSTF caught three men who were harassing school girls by driving bikes rashly near them and handed them over to local police. The SSTF was alerted based on an X post regarding the incident.