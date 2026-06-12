Singappen Special Task Force intensifies Chennai surveillance, swiftly nabs culprits in women’s safety cases

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man, B Suresh of Ayanavaram, barged into the house of his neighbour and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her screams, other neighbours came in and saw Suresh running away. They alerted the police control room who informed the SSTF. The team took the victim's statement, identified Suresh and arrested him. He was taken to the Ayanavaram all-woman police who filed a case and remanded him in judicial custody.