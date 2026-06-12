IIT Madras awards degrees to 46 international students at special convocation

Vikram Misri awarded degrees to international students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras from the 2024 batch during a ceremony held on the campus on June 5.

A total of 46 students from 12 countries, including Nepal, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the United States, and Rwanda, received degrees across programmes such as MTech, MA, MSc, IIT-M Zanzibar MTech, and other joint international interdisciplinary programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Misri said the global technology landscape is changing rapidly due to advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable infrastructure. He noted that innovation hubs are emerging across regions, with cities in Africa and Asia playing an increasingly important role in shaping future technologies.