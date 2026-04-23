IIT Madras to host technology summit in Delhi on May 5

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host a technology summit in New Delhi on May 5, bringing together CEOs, policymakers, PSU leaders, researchers and CSR funders to accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Themed "From IITM For Bharat building together", the summit aims to strengthen industry-academia-government collaboration and translate cutting-edge research into national impact across deep tech, AI, semiconductors, sustainability, healthcare, innovation, entrepreneurship and skilling.
IIT Madras will showcase its strong track record in industry-funded research, patents, publications and startup incubation, highlighting its role in bridging lab-to-market innovation. The summit will feature Centres of Excellence and foster partnerships through R&D collaborations, CSR initiatives and joint technology development. It will also host the IITM Social Impact Awards 2026, recognising organisations driving inclusive and scalable growth.