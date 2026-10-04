HMs urge school education department to increase NSS funds

Headmasters of government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district have urged the school education department to increase the funds for the National Service Scheme (NSS).
A headmaster of a government school told TNIE that as per norms, schools should ensure NSS activities are being conducted for students studying in classes 11 and 12.
"For this purpose, a subject teacher is appointed as an NSS project officer to manage activities such as social work, creating awareness on important issues and conducting camps in villages. The camps are usually held for 7-10 days," he said.
"At present, schools have received only `16,000 per annum. With this amount, headmasters have to manage NSS activities at schools and organise camps that are held for one week. During the camp, we have to arrange transportation, three meals a day, tea and snacks for the students. The fund is not enough to conduct the camps smoothly," he said.
Another headmaster said that they have to spend an additional `10,000 from their own pockets, while some are forced to seek sponsorship from local leaders.
He urged the school education department to increase the allocation to at least `25,000 for NSS activities. Repeated attempts to reach senior officials of the school education department went in vain.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.