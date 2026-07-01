Tamil Nadu triples internship seats for foreign medical graduates

Chennai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the Tamil Nadu Health Department's proposal to significantly increase internship capacity for foreign medical graduates (FMGs), addressing a long-pending demand of students.
Under the approval, the number of internship seats for the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) has been increased from the existing 384 to 1,120.
According to a Health Department release, in addition to the existing 384 internship positions in government medical colleges, 750 new internship seats have been created in 23 district government headquarters hospitals, while 370 seats have been added in other government hospitals.
With the expansion, a total of 1,504 internship opportunities will now be available for eligible foreign medical graduates seeking to complete their mandatory internship after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
The Health Department said FMGE-qualified candidates eligible for CRMI can apply for internships. The list of designated hospitals has been published on the official website, tnmedicalonline.co.in.