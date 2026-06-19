Tamil Nadu government appoints state nodal officer to oversee upcoming NEET re-test

Chennai: The state government has appointed Director of School Education S Kannappan as the nodal officer for matters related to the conduct of NEET in the state.

According to a government order issued on Thursday, the appointment has been made to ensure effective coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA), central government, district administrations, the higher education department and other stakeholder agencies involved in conducting the examination.

Kannappan will be the single point of contact between the Tamil Nadu government and NTA.

He will also coordinate with district administrations, chief educational officers and other district-level authorities to facilitate the smooth conduct of NEET exams across the state.