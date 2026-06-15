Abandoned vehicles near aided school in Chennai turn into a den for anti-social elements

Chennai: For students at the government aided school on 86th street at the backside of Mathias church in Ashok Nagar, the day begins with an unpleasant ritual: covering their nose to escape the overpowering smell of alcohol and urine outside the campus. The school authorities say a stretch of parked and abandoned vehicles outside the campus has become a haven for drunkards and anti-social elements, creating hygiene and safety concerns for nearly 2,500 students, and the staff across four educational institutions and a convent inside the school compound.