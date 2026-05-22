Tamil Nadu government school students to participate in Japan science initiative

Chennai: Four government school students and a teacher from Tamil Nadu have been selected to participate in the "Sakura High School Programme - JFY 2026", an international science and educational short-term exchange initiative organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).
The selected students and teacher met School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday. The students were selected based on their performance in the South India Science Fair (SISF), and will travel to Japan from May 24 to 30. The participants are from Thoothukudi, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu and Erode districts, while the teacher is from Ramanathapuram district.