CTET February 2026 exam city slip released; here’s how to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the advanced information for allotment of centre city to the applicant for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 examination. It has activated the CBSE CTET 2026 exam city link on the official portal at .
Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can access the CBSE CTET Feb 2026 exam city slip with all the valid login credentials. One must enter their application number and password to access the CTET exam city intimation slip 2026. The Board will conduct the CBSE CTET written exam on February 8, 2026. The CTET Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon. Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
CTET February 2026 exam highlights
How to download CBSE CTET February 2026 exam city slip?
Step 1: Open the official portal of CTET at
Step 2: Find the “View Date & City for CTET Feb-2026” link in the homepage
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the exam city page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The CTET exam city intimation slip will be available online
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CTET exam city slip.
Candidates should note that the CTET exam city slip is not the admit card. The purpose of releasing the CTET exam city information slip is to allow candidates to know their exam city and plan their travel accordingly. The exam conducting body will release the CTET admit card 2026 in the first week of February. Once released, candidates can download the CTET February 2026 admit card from the official portal using their valid login credentials.