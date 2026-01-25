CTET February 2026 exam city slip released; here’s how to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the advanced information for allotment of centre city to the applicant for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 examination. It has activated the CBSE CTET 2026 exam city link on the official portal at ctet.nic.in .

Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can access the CBSE CTET Feb 2026 exam city slip with all the valid login credentials. One must enter their application number and password to access the CTET exam city intimation slip 2026. The Board will conduct the CBSE CTET written exam on February 8, 2026. The CTET Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon. Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.