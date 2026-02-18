CTET Feb 2026 answer key , response sheet to be released soon at ctet.nic.in



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET February 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website — Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are eagerly awaiting the response sheets and answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The CTET February session examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, in two shifts on each day. The exam was held in offline mode (pen-and-paper based). Along with the provisional answer key, CBSE will also release the scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets and activate the objection submission link.

After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, subject experts will evaluate the objections. Based on this review, the final answer key will be published, followed by the declaration of results.