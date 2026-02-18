CTET Feb 2026 answer key , response sheet to be released soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET February 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website — Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are eagerly awaiting the response sheets and answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The CTET February session examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, in two shifts on each day. The exam was held in offline mode (pen-and-paper based). Along with the provisional answer key, CBSE will also release the scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets and activate the objection submission link.
After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, subject experts will evaluate the objections. Based on this review, the final answer key will be published, followed by the declaration of results.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key once released:
Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in
Click on the CTET February 2026 Answer Key link
Log in using roll number and date of birth
View and download the answer key PDF
Save a copy for future reference
CBSE will release the provisional answer key along with:
Scanned images of OMR answer sheets
Online objection submission link
To challenge any answer in the provisional key:
Log in to the official portal
Select the question(s) to challenge
Upload valid supporting documents
Pay Rs 1,000 per question as objection fee
The fee must be paid online for each challenge raised. Only those objections supported by proper evidence will be considered. After analysing all representations, CBSE will release the final answer key, which will be binding for result preparation.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the answer key release and objection schedule.