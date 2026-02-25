CTET Feb 2026 answer key expected soon; CBSE to release response sheets for Papers 1 and 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) shortly. Once issued, candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be able to access their answer keys and response sheets through the official website, ctet.nic.in , by logging in with their registration credentials.

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across 140 cities nationwide. The test is held for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Paper 1) and Classes 6 to 8 (Paper 2). Alongside the provisional answer key, individual response sheets will also be made available to help candidates calculate their probable scores. The final marks and eligibility certificates will later be issued digitally via DigiLocker.

To download the answer key, candidates must visit the official website, click on the CTET February 2026 answer key link, enter their registration ID and password, and download the displayed documents for future reference. In case of heavy website traffic, candidates may use the login link provided on the portal.

After the provisional key is released, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections within a specified period. The Board will review all submitted challenges before publishing the final answer key, which will form the basis for result preparation.

Meanwhile, Paper 2 was cancelled at two examination centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres include St. John’s Academy in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy. CBSE has stated that candidates from these centres will be re-examined within 15 days, and the revised schedule will be communicated separately.