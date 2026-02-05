CTET Admit Card 2026 released : Key details to check before downloading

CTET admit card 2026 highlights

How to download CTET Feb 2026 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Find the CTET February 2026 admit card download link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CTET admit card page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The CBSE CTET Feb 2026 admit card will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download CTET admit card 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CTET admit card for future need