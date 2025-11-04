CTET 2026 registration process open: Apply now

The 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is set to be held on February 8, 2026, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined the registration procedure, eligibility conditions and fee structure for applicants through its official notification.

The CTET will comprise two papers: Paper I for candidates intending to teach Classes I to V, and Paper II for those wishing to teach Classes VI to VIII.

Candidates can apply through the official CTET portal ( ctet.nic.in ) by filling the online form, uploading a scanned photograph and signature, and paying the prescribed fee.

Steps to register:

Log on to CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in

Click on the link 'Apply Online' and open the same.

Fill in the online application form and note down Registration number/Application number

Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Pay examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking

Print confirmation page for record and future reference

The application fee has been set at Rs 1,000 for candidates appearing in one paper and Rs 1,200 for those appearing in both papers.

CBSE has also reiterated that the CTET certificate remains valid for a lifetime, serving as an essential qualification for teaching positions in schools governed by the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The detailed information bulletin containing the syllabus, list of exam cities and other key dates will soon be made available on the CTET website.