CTET 2026 dates announced: Check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on November 27 that the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will take place on February 8, 2026 (Sunday).

The exam, which includes Paper I and Paper II, will be administered in 20 languages in 132 places around the country.

The official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, has posted an exhaustive bulletin, which includes the exam structure, syllabus, list of languages, eligibility requirements, examination fees, city list, and key dates.

Candidates are recommended to download and properly read the bulletin before submitting their application.

The application process will be entirely online, with aspiring candidates only able to apply through the CTET website once the registration window opens. The deadline to register for the CTET February 2026 exam is December 18, 2025.

The registration cost for the CBSE CTET exam is Rs 1,000 for either Paper I or II, or Rs 1,200 for both Papers I and II for General/OBC(NCL) category applicants.

The CTET exam registration fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers for candidates from the SC/ST/Differently Abled Person categories.

CTET is a national-level eligibility test for people who want to work as primary and upper primary school teachers in India. Additional information, including the start date for online applications, is likely to be revealed soon.