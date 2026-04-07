CTET 2026: 25.68% pass rate; over 23 lakh candidates appeared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 25.68%.

Out of 23,24,625 candidates who appeared for the exam across 132 cities, only 5,97,061 qualified.

Paper-wise performance

For Paper 1, which is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, the pass percentage stood at 33.69%, with 3,58,937 candidates qualifying out of 10,65,410.

For Paper 2, for Classes VI to VIII, the pass rate was lower at 18.56%, with 3,46,738 qualifying out of 18,67,428 candidates.

Trend over recent years

The 2026 pass rate shows an improvement compared to recent CTET cycles. The December 2024 session recorded an overall pass percentage of 16.31%, while January 2024 saw a pass rate of around 10.5%.

Over the past five years, CTET pass rates have remained below 30% in most sessions. The highest recent pass percentage was recorded in December 2022 at approximately 29% overall, with variations between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Qualifying criteria and comparison with state TETs

CTET requires candidates to score 60% to qualify. In contrast, several State Teacher Eligibility Tests (STETs) operate with lower qualifying thresholds.

For instance, Bihar STET requires 50% for general category candidates and has reported significantly higher pass rates. In 2024, Bihar recorded 73.77% pass rate for Paper 1 and 64.44% for Paper 2, with an overall pass percentage of 57.96% in 2025.

Across India, more than 30 TET variants are conducted by different states, including UPTET, REET, HTET, and TNTET. These exams differ in syllabus, difficulty level, and qualifying criteria, leading to variation in pass rates and eligibility benchmarks.

Teacher education pipeline

India produces approximately 1.5 million B.Ed graduates annually, forming the primary pool of teaching aspirants. Despite this, CTET results indicate that a majority of candidates do not meet the national eligibility threshold.

Teacher education institutions operate across states with varying standards. Regulatory bodies such as the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) have previously flagged issues related to infrastructure, faculty qualifications, and curriculum quality in several institutions.

Supreme Court directive on TET qualification

In September 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that all in-service teachers for Classes I to VIII with more than five years of service remaining must qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test by August 31, 2027, or face compulsory retirement.

Teachers with less than five years to retirement are exempt, but cannot be promoted without qualifying.

State responses and concerns

Following the ruling, several states have raised concerns regarding implementation.

Punjab indicated that nearly 40% of its government school teachers could be affected

West Bengal flagged existing vacancies of over 48,000 teaching posts

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura have also sought review or raised administrative concerns

States have cited potential teacher shortages and operational challenges if the mandate is enforced without transition measures.

Learning outcomes context

Data from national surveys such as ASER continue to show gaps in foundational learning, including reading and basic arithmetic levels among school students. CTET performance is often discussed alongside these outcomes as part of broader education system indicators.

Next steps

With the Supreme Court deadline set for August 2027, policy decisions on teacher qualification standards, training reforms, and alignment between national and state-level eligibility tests are expected to remain under review.