CTET 2025 notification OUT: Check the dates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam dates for Paper I and Paper II. According to the official announcement, CTET 2025 will take place on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) in twenty languages in 132 cities across the country.

CTET 2025 Paper I will be held for the recruitment of school teachers for classes 1 to 5, while Paper II will be held for the appointment of teachers for classes 6 to 8.

The full Information Bulletin, which includes examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and crucial dates, will be accessible on the CTET official website, https://ctet.nic.in , shortly.

"Aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying," the official notice states.

Here is the eligibility criteria for the CTET exam:

Must be an Indian Citizen

CTET Paper I: Must have passed out from Class 12 with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates) + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education, or candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree + BEd.

CTET Paper II: Graduation with 50 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for reserved category candidates) + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or BEd or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education, or Senior Secondary with 50 per cent marks + cleared/appearing in final year of BA-Ed/BSc-Ed or BA/BSc-Ed.

It must be noted that CBSE is yet to release a detailed notification comprising the official eligibility criteria of CTET, and the above criteria is based on the previous edition of the examination.

Here’s how candidates can apply for CTET: