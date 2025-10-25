CTET 2025 notification OUT: Check the dates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam dates for Paper I and Paper II. According to the official announcement, CTET 2025 will take place on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) in twenty languages in 132 cities across the country.
CTET 2025 Paper I will be held for the recruitment of school teachers for classes 1 to 5, while Paper II will be held for the appointment of teachers for classes 6 to 8.
The full Information Bulletin, which includes examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and crucial dates, will be accessible on the CTET official website, , shortly.
"Aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying," the official notice states.
Here is the eligibility criteria for the CTET exam:
Must be an Indian Citizen
CTET Paper I: Must have passed out from Class 12 with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates) + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Education or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education, or candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree + BEd.
CTET Paper II: Graduation with 50 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for reserved category candidates) + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or BEd or 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education, or Senior Secondary with 50 per cent marks + cleared/appearing in final year of BA-Ed/BSc-Ed or BA/BSc-Ed.
It must be noted that CBSE is yet to release a detailed notification comprising the official eligibility criteria of CTET, and the above criteria is based on the previous edition of the examination.
Here’s how candidates can apply for CTET:
Visit the official website: .
On the homepage, click on the CTET 2025 registration link available.
Complete registration by filling in basic details.
Now, log in with the registered credentials.
Fill out the CTET application form 2025.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the required fee.
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.