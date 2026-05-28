CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started accepting the online registration forms for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2026 June session. The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Interesested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority can apply online for CSIR UGC NET 2026 exam through the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The online application window will be available from May 27 to June 19, 2026. The last date for the successful transaction of examination fee is June 20, 2026.

The exam authority has announced that the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exams will be held on July 17 and 18. The shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of exam is three hours.

How to apply online for CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Start the registration process with basic details

Step 4: Fill in the CSIR UGC NET application form with all details including academic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Submit the CSIR UGC NET application form

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of registration form for future need