CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 registration closes TODAY

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 examination today, October 24. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in .

According to the notification, the last date for successful fee payment is October 25, 2025. The exam will be held on December 18, in two shifts: from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The computer-based test (CBT) will test candidates across five major science subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth/Atmospheric/Ocean/Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The application fee structure is as follows:

General category: Rs 1,150

General-Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) / Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): Rs 600

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Persons with Disabilities (PwD) / Third Gender: Rs 325

Applicants can make payments through net banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI, with additional service charges as applicable.

The NTA has announced that the application correction window will be available from October 27 to 29, 2025, allowing candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted forms. No corrections will be accepted after this period.

The CSIR-UGC NET, conducted twice a year, determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to read the official information bulletin carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and syllabus.