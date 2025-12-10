CSIR UGC-NET December 2025 city slips released: Here’s how to download

The CSIR UGC-NET 2025 (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) advance exam-city slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates will be able to download the document from the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in .

The slip specifies the city where each candidate’s examination centre will be located. It must be noted that the advance city intimation slip does not serve as the final admit card, as the latter will be released closer to the exam.

To download the slip, candidates must:

Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website ( csirnet.nta.nic.in ).

Click on the “advance exam city slip” link on the homepage.

Log in using their application number and date of birth.

Download and keep a hard copy for reference.

The NTA has clarified that the admit card, which will include full details such as the exact centre address and reporting time, will be issued separately at a later date.

The CSIR UGC-NET exam will take place on December 18, 2025, in two shifts: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. for Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences, Ocean Sciences, and Planetary Sciences, and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences subjects.